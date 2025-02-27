Containers have changed the way applications are being deployed. “Containerization” has gained traction over the years because it easily enables an application team to build, package, and distribute a microservice or an application across different environments. Docker has emerged as the leading container technology for packaging and deploying these services or applications.

However, as always, security is a challenge that organizations face when it comes to deploying containers securely. Container security refers to protecting the integrity of the containers—the application as well as the infrastructure it uses. The Securing Containers with Docker course features hands-on labs, best practices, and instructions that will enable students to harden the container runtime and the container host. The sections of this course are the following: