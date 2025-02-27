The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Securing Containers with Docker

Containers have changed the way applications are being deployed. “Containerization” has gained traction over the years because it easily enables an application team to build, package, and distribute a microservice or an application across different environments. Docker has emerged as the leading container technology for packaging and deploying these services or applications.

However, as always, security is a challenge that organizations face when it comes to deploying containers securely. Container security refers to protecting the integrity of the containers—the application as well as the infrastructure it uses. The Securing Containers with Docker course features hands-on labs, best practices, and instructions that will enable students to harden the container runtime and the container host. The sections of this course are the following:

  • Introduction: Overview, function, and value
  • A closer look at Docker: Setting up your own Docker images
  • Security controls provided by Docker: Safeguards to containers
  • Attacks against your containers: Common and uncommon attacks
  • Open source tools: Streamlining the security of your Docker containers
  • Understanding the risks: Technical risks and procedural challenges
Intended Audience

  • Cloud Administrator
  • DevOps
  • Full-Stack Developers 

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom 

Class Duration

  • 8 hours 

Course Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to:

  • Understand how containers work and differ from virtualization
  • Understand the key risks when using containers
  • List the available security controls
  • Learn how to protect against container attacks
  • Understand Docker security best practices
  • Learn about some common container security tools
