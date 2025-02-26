Securing Google Cloud Platform

This course provides guidance on building and operating a secure environment for your applications in Google Cloud Platform (GCP). You will learn how to use security features and services provided by Google to ensure that the infrastructure you create in GCP and data that is stored there is adequately protected. By the end of the course, you will understand how to set up a secure infrastructure using GCP that is capable of deploying cloud-native web applications and services.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
Prerequisites
Introduction to Google Cloud Platform
GCP Infrastructure and Network Security
Identity and Access Management in GCP
Data Security and Encryption
Security Management
Logging and Monitoring
Wrap Up
