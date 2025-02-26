The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Securing Google Cloud Platform

Course Description

This course provides guidance on building and operating a secure environment for your applications in Google Cloud Platform (GCP). You will learn how to use security features and services provided by Google to ensure that the infrastructure you create in GCP and data that is stored there is adequately protected. By the end of the course, you will understand how to set up a secure infrastructure using GCP that is capable of deploying cloud-native web applications and services.

Learning Objectives

  • Securely deploy applications in Google Cloud
  • Use identity and access control management features provided by Google
  • Store and transmit data in Google Cloud securely
  • Utilize built-in Google Cloud security features and services
  • Enable logging and security monitoring mechanisms in Google Cloud

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 hour

Level: Intermediate

Intended Audience

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Enterprise Developers
  • Front-End Developers

Prerequisites

  • None

Course Outline

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform

  • Shared Responsibility in GCP
  • Compliance
  • Privacy and Data Protection
  • GCP Resource Hierarchy
  • Regions and Zones
  • Application Security in GCP

GCP Infrastructure and Network Security

  • GCP Reference Architecture
  • Virtual Private Cloud
  • Routing
  • Load Balancing
  • Firewalling
  • External Connectivity
  • DoS Protection
  • Google Cloud Armor

Identity and Access Management in GCP

  • Google Cloud Identity and Access Management
  • Roles and Policies
  • Using Service Accounts
  • Service Accounts Best Practices
  • Cloud Identity and Identity Platform
  • IAM Best Practices

Data Security and Encryption

  • GCP Storage Options
  • Key Management
  • Encrypting Data at Rest
  • Cloud Storage Buckets Access Control
  • VPC Service Controls
  • Encrypting Data in Transit
  • Secret Manager

Security Management

  • Google Cloud Operating Suite
  • Organization Policy Service
  • Security Command Center
  • Managing VMs
  • Google Recommender

Logging and Monitoring

  • Cloud Logging - Log Types
  • Collecting, Storing, and Managing Logs
  • Cloud Monitoring
  • Network Monitoring
  • Network Intelligence Center
  • IAM Auditing and Logging

Wrap Up

