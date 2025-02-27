The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Securing Kubernetes

Course Description

Kubernetes has emerged as the leading orchestration technology used by organizations large and small for packaging and deploying microservices in applications. The Securing Kubernetes course teaches how to protect the integrity of containers running in a Kubernetes cluster. This includes both the application and the infrastructure. This course explains all about Kubernetes, how an organization can reap the benefits of secure container deployment, and best practices.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Understand key risks when using Kubernetes
  • List the available security controls
  • Describe protections against attacks on Kubernetes
  • Identify common Kubernetes security tools
Download full course catalog

Intended Audience

  • Architects
  • DevOps
  • Full-Stack Developers
  • Technical Managers 

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom 

Class Duration

  • 16 hours 

Course Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to:

  • Understand key risks when using Kubernetes
  • List the available security controls
  • Describe protections against attacks on Kubernetes
  • Identify common Kubernetes security tools
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved