Course Description

Open source software (OSS) is defined as a type of computer software in which source code is released under a license in which the copyright holder grants users the rights to use, study, change, and distribute the software to anyone and for any purpose. As the role of developers has grown more vital, so has the prominence of open source code. Today, open source libraries are the foundation for every application in every industry. It is so prevalent that many code owners are not aware of all the open source components in their software.

The Black Duck Securing Open Source instructor-led training course enables students to establish trust and limit risks to the business through education and awareness surrounding OSS obligations and implications. This course provides Application Development, Operations, Legal, Security, and DevOps teams the understanding needed to secure open source within their organization from a program and compliance-based lens. Content includes developer aides to manage OSS in your environment as well as hands-on labs and case studies covering real world open source challenges and tooling for automation and scaling to your business.