Securing Python Web Applications

Python is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. This flexible, open source language can be used to develop software for everything from simple prototyping to high-performance gaming applications, enterprise-grade web frameworks, mobile applications, and more. This course dives deep into defensive programming techniques for Python, with examples using the two most well-known web frameworks built on top of Python: Django and Flask.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
Python Primer
Python 3.x Core Languages Security Considerations
Web Application Security
Web Application Security 2 - Attacks on Persisted Assets
Web Development Framework Configuration
Session Management
Authentication and Authorization
