Securing Software with DevSecOps

Course Description

Securing Software with DevSecOps is an introductory course aimed at understanding DevSecOps key concepts, roles, benefits, challenges, and deployment. Differences between Agile, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), and DevSecOps are explored in this course. DevSecOps sample pipeline demos and case studies enrich the course to make it a complete learning experience for students.

This course is available with a lab selection of Open Source and/or Black Duck security testing tools on an insecure Java or Golang application.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Recognize the difference between DevOps and DevSecOps
  • Differentiate between Agile, CI/ CD, and DevSecOps
  • Understand the process to achieve DevSecOps by bringing people, process, and technology together
  • Understand the process of vulnerability management using the tools in the lab
Intended Audience 

  • Architects Administrators 
  • Architects 
  • DevOps 
  • Full-Stack Developers 
  • Managers 
  • QA Engineers 
  • Security Practitioners 

Delivery Format 

  • Traditional Classroom 
  • Virtual Classroom 

Class Duration

  • 8 or 16 hours 

