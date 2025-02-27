Securing Software with DevSecOps is an introductory course aimed at understanding DevSecOps key concepts, roles, benefits, challenges, and deployment. Differences between Agile, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), and DevSecOps are explored in this course. DevSecOps sample pipeline demos and case studies enrich the course to make it a complete learning experience for students.
This course is available with a lab selection of Open Source and/or Black Duck security testing tools on an insecure Java or Golang application.
Intended Audience
Delivery Format
Class Duration
Course Objectives
