Security Champions Workshop

Course Description

The Champions Workshop provides security champions with the knowledge and skills they need to enhance the security practices of their teams and ensure that security best practices are a part of the entire development process.

The Champions Workshop seeks to bridge the gap between security and development teams by providing enhanced security training to a subset of developers, engineers, testers, and operations personnel. Security champions advance security culture, serve as a focal point for security issues on their teams, and act as a communication channel between development teams and security. This allows for a developer-focused approach to implementing secure development life cycle processes and techniques.

The workshop takes a modular approach to champions training, allowing each customer to assemble a course that best fits the needs of their security champions. Topics include

  • Security basics
  • Securing apps and platforms
  • Secure development practices
  • Defensive programming

The Champions Workshop manager will work with you to develop an educational path that best fits the needs of your company and your security champions.

Learning Objectives

  • Understand the basics of software security
  • Understand the roles and responsibilities of a security champion
  • Mentor fellow team members on software security best practices
Intended Audience:

  • Security Champions

Delivery Format: 

  •  Traditional Classroom
  •  Virtual Classroom

Duration:  32 hours with an option for an additional 8 hours of custom content

