Course Description

This course provides software builders and testers an in-depth look at standard attacks and their corresponding defenses. It empowers students of this course to solve tricky problems securely in their own environment by mapping them to known problems and tried and tested solutions.

This course introduces common attacks that most applications deal with. These attacks are cast into different contexts such as web, embedded, thick client, or mobile, and their standard solutions are discussed in the classroom. Students are then guided to apply this knowledge to identify attacks and design defenses for a model application throughout the labs.