It’s a fact: Malicious attackers are coming for your data, and there are many potential points of entry that you should address. Unfortunately, not every fix is obvious, simple, or even effective. Threat modeling helps to put the abundance of threats in order and contextualize security through the lens of the attack. This course explains how threat modeling helps you think about security in a structured way, covering common threat modeling methodologies and how to handle discovered threats.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 60 Minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
What Is Threat Modeling?
Why Should You Threat-Model?
Threat Modeling in a Nutshell
Common Threat Modeling Methodologies
STRIDE
Architecture Risk Analysis (ARA)
Fitting Threat Modeling into the SDLC
Conclusion
