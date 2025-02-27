Course Description

The Attacking Web Applications course guides participants through the complexities of web penetration testing. It covers fundamental topics like HTTP specifications, including the use of proxies for capturing and modifying requests, and it delves into the most common vulnerabilities identified by OWASP, the web security authority. The course concludes by highlighting essential soft skills for penetration testers, such as adapting the verbiage to the needs and knowledge of various audiences as well as crafting meaningful artifacts, methodologies, and plans along the penetration testing process.