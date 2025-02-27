The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Attacking Web Applications

Course Description

The Attacking Web Applications course guides participants through the complexities of web penetration testing. It covers fundamental topics like HTTP specifications, including the use of proxies for capturing and modifying requests, and it delves into the most common vulnerabilities identified by OWASP, the web security authority. The course concludes by highlighting essential soft skills for penetration testers, such as adapting the verbiage to the needs and knowledge of various audiences as well as crafting meaningful artifacts, methodologies, and plans along the penetration testing process.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Understand the basics of HTTP and web security testing 
  • Use tools for intercepting and modifying HTTP communication 
  • Understand how to exploit common web vulnerabilities
  • Present the result of a web security test for different target groups
Intended Audience

  • Architects
  • DevOps
  • QA Engineers
  • Security Practitioners

Delivery Format

  • Live traditional
  • Virtual classroom

Duration

  • 8 Hours

 

 

