Learn how to use abuse cases to determine security requirements, strengthen controls, and improve the security of an application’s business features.
Misuse and abuse cases describe how users can misuse or exploit weak controls in software features to attack an application. A direct attack against business functionalities, which may bring in revenue or provide a positive user experience, can have a tangible business impact. Abuse cases can be an effective way to drive security requirements to properly protect these critical business use cases.
Below, we’ll delve into three ways to use misuse and abuse cases to improve the security of an application’s business features.
Black Duck placed highest for Ability to Execute and farthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.
An online retailer plans to support an anonymous checkout and payment system whereby an anonymous user can enter a shipping address and payment details, place the order, and expect delivery without needing to create an account.
In the design, when a customer adds an item to their shopping cart, stock is reserved for that item. So if there were 500 pairs of pants available, and someone adds a pair to their cart, there are now 499 pairs of pants available for other customers.
Reserving stock when a user adds an item to their shopping cart is convenient for the user but reduces buying opportunities for other users. Consider the following security controls to mitigate the risk:
Attackers can take advantage of the anonymity of the shopping cart to attack the system by repeatedly opening a browser, creating a new cart, and reserving a large quantity of items. The monitor-and-release control explained above can help. Also consider heuristic controls:
Attackers may use botnets or testing tools to create shopping carts and reserve products periodically. This can exhaust your inventory with constant holdings. Mitigate this risk with the following controls:
Misuse and abuse cases can be an effective tool to drive security requirements that protect business features or processes. By designing countermeasures against misuse or abuse cases, you can identify proper security controls. Since these controls are usually interwoven with business features, you need to assess them carefully for their business impact. Apply common security principles and best practices, such as defense-in-depth, monitoring, detection, and prevention, to help define proper security requirements and design appropriate security controls.
Aug 12, 2025 | 5 min read