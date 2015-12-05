Learn how to use abuse cases to determine security requirements, strengthen controls, and improve the security of an application’s business features.

Misuse and abuse cases describe how users can misuse or exploit weak controls in software features to attack an application. A direct attack against business functionalities, which may bring in revenue or provide a positive user experience, can have a tangible business impact. Abuse cases can be an effective way to drive security requirements to properly protect these critical business use cases.

Below, we’ll delve into three ways to use misuse and abuse cases to improve the security of an application’s business features.