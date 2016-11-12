Step 4: Prepare for the next time

Ideally, there will be no next time, but in a world where you’re in an arms race with state-sponsored hackers going after high-value targets with extreme tenacity, you never know. Use this experience as an opportunity to herald a wake-up call for your organization and implement a security-centric approach to development.

Here are a few key questions to ask yourself at this point:



1. How can I make the CODE more secure?

Once the main exploit is patched, it’s time to look over your entire codebase with an eye for security. If a flaw exists in one place, it’s likely to exist in other places. There are resources and tools out there that will help you do a security audit.

Doing an audit once isn’t enough. You will need to also have a more developer-centric security model in mind.

Another model that works is “security peer programming.” This is where a member of the security team and a member of the development team sit and work together on the same bit of code, with security in mind. This can help expose blind spots that developers might have and also serves as a wonderful incidental peer-education tool as the development team’s security knowledge grows.



2. Can you move any static content to a CDN?

There was an exploit discovered fairly recently that used login redirects to determine if a client-side user is logged into social networks. Static content, simply by way of how it’s served by Apache or Nginx or how your application handles requests, can leak a surprising amount of data.

How does that work? Well, think about it: You are serving static content like a CSS file or image file behind a login. Somebody else can include that file on their own site, and as users pass through, they can determine if they are logged in to YOUR site based on the static asset. This exploit can be used for social engineering, data mining, and deanonymization.

It turns out CDNs aren’t just good for performance; they’re good for security too. After you’ve done this, refer back to question 1 to see if you can ditch any code you had written to deal with those files in the first place.



3. Is your authentication strong enough?

Beef up your authentication. The easiest win here is to enable two-factor authentication, or 2FA. If you’re not familiar, 2FA adds a second layer of security by requiring users to verify a secondary measure of trust, usually a phone. You can create a simple one using only SMS, or you can get fancy and use Duo Mobile or RSA.

For added security, you can design your 2FA system to reauthenticate whenever a user enters a section of your application like the account or payment settings.



4. Can you strengthen your authorization?

There’s a lot of debate about key-based or role-based authorization. Here, the more methods you use to make sure that the agent seeking access should truly be able to gain access, the better.

From top to bottom, you want something like this: The database can only be accessed by machines on its same subnet, who are granted a role with database access privileges and are making the request with the proper API keys, initiated by a properly authenticated user who then has application-level privileges to even make the request in the first place. Yes, some of that is IT’s job, but from the user level up, it’s on the developer. Whatever role you have in the organization, it’s good to know how your security stack works. For more information on this, see the OWASP Application Security Verification Standard (starting on page 19).



5. Can you strengthen your monitoring and logging?

No, this is not “Install RelicSnag” or whatever new cloud monitoring service you have available. This is an opportunity to sit and think about which application events you want logged and which ones you want monitored. Add these logging events to your code.

Some obvious events are:

Login / registration

Email verification

Password change

Payment complete

400 errors

Some nonobvious ones are:

Session rotation

File upload

Database writes (all of them)

Database updates (all of them)

500 errors

Database auth failures

CPU / RAM spikes



6. What human factors can you improve?

A lot of the time, the biggest security flaw in an organization is a human being. Let’s take the example of a support call. With a few pieces of PII, a hacker can get an astonishing amount of access to a user’s account from a poorly trained support technician.

Additionally, all it takes is somebody opening one wrong email attachment to infect your entire network with a worm, Trojan horse, or worse. The period of time immediately after a properly handled security breach is a great time to bring up training opportunities, not just for your developers but for your organization at large. You’re only as strong as your weakest link, and often that link is a poorly trained human being.

Even though email falls under the IT or security team, you should be thinking about your application and its code, and how you might be able to protect your application against even trusted devices. As we learned from the Mirai botnet attack, even trusted IP addresses can turn against you. Think of it like The Matrix: anybody can become an Agent at any moment.