The online presence of organizations is becoming increasingly cloudy—as in, companies are mandating cloud solutions to eliminate the time used maintain infrastructure and updates, so they can focus more on their core competencies. But at the same time, companies are having difficulty staffing their application security teams—there are more than 80,000 AppSec jobs posted on the networking site LinkedIn alone. That’s the kind of problem a recent major upgrade in the Synopsys Polaris Software Integrity Platform® is designed to resolve—it is a SaaS cloud solution that provides automated testing to make software security easier and faster.

In this, the first of three conversations about how the Polaris platform makes software security easier and faster, Debrup Ghosh, senior product manager, and Taylor Armerding, security advocate with the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, discuss how to vet potential cloud vendors and how Polaris offers easy deployment in a world of distributed teams with many employees working remotely.