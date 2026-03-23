Ben Ronallo

Ben Ronallo serves as Director of Cybersecurity Operations at Black Duck, bringing over 10 years of cybersecurity experience focused on protecting customer and employee data while navigating today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. His leadership approach centers on creating adaptive security frameworks that enable rather than hinder innovation, empowering employees to work effectively and securely while maintaining robust protection measures that scale with emerging threats and business growth. Ben specializes in building security-aware environments where teams can pursue breakthrough innovations with confidence, recognizing that the most successful cybersecurity programs seamlessly integrate with business objectives to drive both security and organizational success.