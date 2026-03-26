Understanding the issue

On January 26, 2026, Black Duck received a report from Cenobe through our responsible disclosure program of a potential security vulnerability in Coverity® Static Analysis. Our Incident Response and Engineering teams immediately launched a thorough investigation, which confirmed the existence of a logic issue in the authentication controls within the Coverity Connect component.

This vulnerability, designated CVE-2026-1496, potentially allows unauthorized users to bypass established authentication controls and assume the roles and privileges of authorized Coverity users. The vulnerability is rated 9.3 (Critical) under CVSSv4 due to its theoretical worst-case impact. However, the actual risk exposure depends significantly on each customer’s specific deployment configuration.

Importantly, our investigation confirmed that this vulnerability is limited exclusively to Coverity Connect. It does not affect Coverity on Black Duck Polaris™ Platform or any other Black Duck products. Additionally, we have verified that exploiting this vulnerability does not create potential access to the Black Duck network or customer data on Black Duck systems. To date, Black Duck has no evidence to indicate that this vulnerability is under active exploitation.