In most merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, the parties already understand that license compliance and security are legitimate concerns. But there is commonly more discussion around software quality. On many introductory diligence calls, we hear some version of the same question: What does evaluating software quality add, and do we really need it if we are already doing open source and security diligence?

Software quality audits examine the quality of the code as well as the processes, documentation and tools in place to develop it. They look at the code in terms of its design and architecture, the arrangement and size of code modules, and how the code is written and documented within those modules.

The reality is that looking at software through a quality lens uncovers issues that may not be a day one risk concern but may up later in the form of unanticipated work and low development productivity. How healthy is this codebase? How much technical debt is the acquirer inheriting? And will the new assets run, scale, and integrate well after the deal closes? Those answers aren’t theoretical; they can quietly, but materially, impact the ultimate success of the transaction. AI-based applications and AI-generated code add to the need for these types of software diligence.

This blog post provides examples of real situations we have seen during M&A audits, most of which were eye-openers for the acquirers and provided important inputs to their deal negotiations and postclose planning.