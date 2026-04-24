The vulnerability management landscape just experienced a foundational earthquake. On April 15, 2026, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced a fundamental change to the operations of the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). Driven by an unprecedented surge in Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs)—disclosure volumes essentially tripled over a five-year span—NIST is transitioning to a heavily constrained, risk-based model for vulnerability enrichment.
This shift demands an immediate, strategic response from organizations consuming NVD data, regardless of geography. We must radically rethink how we identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerability risk in our software supply chains.
“NIST’s announcement is a candid acknowledgement of what the industry has been feeling for some time,” says Chris Fearson, Sr. Director of R&D at Black Duck. “CVE volume has outgrown what any single human-curated feed can keep pace with, and the downstream cost has been absorbed quietly by every AppSec team trying to make sense of incomplete, delayed, or mis-scoped enrichment data.”
To understand the magnitude of this shift, we must look closely at what NIST is scaling back. Going forward, NIST will prioritize NVD data enrichment almost exclusively for three categories of vulnerabilities.
Essentially, NIST is refocusing its universal enrichment model to align with its core remit. Instead of enriching every submitted vulnerability, it is adopting a highly focused triage approach aligned with its obligations to the U.S. government. CVEs falling outside these parameters will still be published, but they won’t be enriched and they will be tagged as “Lowest Priority—not scheduled for immediate enrichment.”
An immediate, if nonobvious, result of this is that NIST will no longer provide CVSS scores for CVEs that aren’t aligned with its renewed focus—a great example of the type of enrichment NIST routinely provided if a CVE Numbering Authority already supplied a score. It is also offloading the massive backlog of unenriched CVEs submitted prior to March 1, 2026, into a “Not Scheduled” category.
For organizations or security tools that rely heavily on the NVD, this creates a massive information deficiency.
Most vulnerabilities will now enter the CVE ecosystem without the critical CVSS metadata required for automated downstream tooling to prioritize them. This reduction in enrichment is colliding with the rapid proliferation of AI-assisted threat discovery (e.g., the recent Mythos announcement from Anthropic). Advanced AI models and coding tools are significantly lowering the barrier for identifying exploitable weaknesses and complex attack paths in applications, driving this spike in CVE disclosures.
Put simply: The application attack surfaces hidden by complex business logic are becoming visible, exactly as the primary public mechanism for categorizing its flaws is contracting.
The ripple effects of this NVD pullback will be felt across both security and engineering departments, breaking established workflows, and impacting company policies and governance.
For security teams: The playbook of leaning on NVD-enriched CVEs to govern risk is officially broken. Corporate patching policies based on CVSS score or criticality won’t be verifiable and may impact corporate audits. Scanners dependent on NVD-supplied CVSS scores are now in the dark. Without this enrichment, tools will simply accept that systems are secure when they aren’t. Security leaders will need to reassess their chosen tooling and ensure that it aligns with the new data fidelity presented by the NVD. For many teams, it may be necessary to pivot to proprietary or international enrichment sources to maintain visibility and control.
For development teams: Developers patching third-party code can’t simply patch everything all the time. Doing so would severely reduce their innovation and feature output. Metadata like CVSS scores signal when patching takes priority over feature development. Without prescriptive guidance from enriched metadata, CI/CD pipelines can’t assess when to block pipeline execution and when a risk is acceptable given development policies.
With public vulnerability enrichment shrinking, organizations need a system that is reliable, powerful, clear, and expeditious. This is precisely the gap filled by Black Duck Security Advisories (BDSAs)—enriched vulnerability data available to all Black Duck customers.
Powered by the Black Duck Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC), and underpinned by ContextAITM, BDSAs bypass the bottlenecks and limitations of the NVD entirely. While the NVD typically does not cross-check or verify vulnerability data provided by third parties, the CyRC operates as an elite team of security researchers who actively monitor, validate, and enrich vulnerabilities across the open source ecosystem.
“What’s changed recently is how we scale the research and vulnerability work,” Fearon explains. “We’ve been threading AI through the advisory pipeline so that our researchers can triage, cross reference, and validate at a pace that matches the growth in disclosures, while keeping a human analyst on the signoff.”
BDSAs provide deep, actionable risk insight designed specifically for rapid DevSecOps triage, AI-enabled dev pipelines, and issue management. When a vulnerability is identified, a BDSA delivers highly accurate, verified intelligence that fundamentally outperforms public records in several critical ways.
Eliminating false positives with verified mappings: NVD records often broadly map vulnerabilities to entire component lines. The CyRC independently cross-checks and validates the exact component versions affected. If the CyRC determines a specific version is not vulnerable, it is not mapped to the BDSA. This precise mapping prevents your scanners from flagging phantom vulnerabilities, saving your developers from wasting time on unaffected projects.
Rapid response and hourly updates: The NVD is notoriously slow to update records when new vulnerability data emerges. In contrast, during a new zero-day crisis, BDSAs are reviewed and updated on an hourly basis, ensuring that your teams are operating on the most current threat intelligence possible.
Advanced scoring and triage tags: Beyond standard base scores, BDSAs provide temporal scores, explicit flags for exploit availability, and calculated vulnerability age. Furthermore, BDSAs use contextual tagging—such as identifying “Zero-click RCE” or “Malicious code identified”—allowing security teams to instantly categorize and prioritize the most lethal threats, bypassing the NVD’s enrichment queue.
Actionable remediation, not just data: Developers don’t just need to know that a flaw exists; they need to know how to address it. BDSAs provide highly specific remediation guidance, including exact fixed versions, patch information, and critical workarounds when an official fix is not yet available.
Because BDSAs are unaffected by NVD's policy changes, Black Duck customers maintain a continuous, uninterrupted stream of high-fidelity vulnerability intelligence.
The changes at NIST are a necessary response to an unsustainable volume of data, but they also serve as a critical wake-up call for the software industry. You can no longer outsource your vulnerability enrichment entirely to public, government-funded databases. The speed of modern software development—and the speed of modern, AI-augmented attackers—demands a proactive, comprehensive approach to security.
Don’t let the NVD’s reduced scope create oversights in your risk posture. Relying on fragmented or unenriched data will slow down your developers and expose your organization to unnecessary danger. It is time to elevate your vulnerability management program with deep, curated, contextual risk intelligence and fix guidance.
To better understand the extent and impact of open source risks on modern enterprises, read the “2026 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis” report. This annual publication provides insight into open source security trends and guidance for managing AI-driven development risks and supply chain security.
To see how our proprietary intelligence can seamlessly integrate into your pipelines and safeguard your applications, check out Black Duck® SCA today and equip your teams with the industry’s most reliable vulnerability data.
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