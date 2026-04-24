Understanding NIST's 2026 NVD policy changes and enrichment cutbacks

“NIST’s announcement is a candid acknowledgement of what the industry has been feeling for some time,” says Chris Fearson, Sr. Director of R&D at Black Duck. “CVE volume has outgrown what any single human-curated feed can keep pace with, and the downstream cost has been absorbed quietly by every AppSec team trying to make sense of incomplete, delayed, or mis-scoped enrichment data.”

To understand the magnitude of this shift, we must look closely at what NIST is scaling back. Going forward, NIST will prioritize NVD data enrichment almost exclusively for three categories of vulnerabilities.

CVEs appearing in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog

CVEs affecting software used within the U.S. federal government

CVEs impacting “critical software” as defined by Executive Order 14028



Essentially, NIST is refocusing its universal enrichment model to align with its core remit. Instead of enriching every submitted vulnerability, it is adopting a highly focused triage approach aligned with its obligations to the U.S. government. CVEs falling outside these parameters will still be published, but they won’t be enriched and they will be tagged as “Lowest Priority—not scheduled for immediate enrichment.”

An immediate, if nonobvious, result of this is that NIST will no longer provide CVSS scores for CVEs that aren’t aligned with its renewed focus—a great example of the type of enrichment NIST routinely provided if a CVE Numbering Authority already supplied a score. It is also offloading the massive backlog of unenriched CVEs submitted prior to March 1, 2026, into a “Not Scheduled” category.

For organizations or security tools that rely heavily on the NVD, this creates a massive information deficiency.

Most vulnerabilities will now enter the CVE ecosystem without the critical CVSS metadata required for automated downstream tooling to prioritize them. This reduction in enrichment is colliding with the rapid proliferation of AI-assisted threat discovery (e.g., the recent Mythos announcement from Anthropic). Advanced AI models and coding tools are significantly lowering the barrier for identifying exploitable weaknesses and complex attack paths in applications, driving this spike in CVE disclosures.

Put simply: The application attack surfaces hidden by complex business logic are becoming visible, exactly as the primary public mechanism for categorizing its flaws is contracting.