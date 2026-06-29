Jessy McDermott

Jessy is a Technical Product Marketing Manager at Black Duck and a self‑proclaimed developer evangelist wannabe. She’s been tinkering with tech since childhood, growing up with one foot in development and the other in cybersecurity. She spent four years as a global solutions architect in cloud‑native security before making camp at the intersection of security and developer experience. These days, she spends an unhealthy amount of time romanticizing a world where security, development, and operations teams are best friends.