If you've ever stared down a vulnerability report and thought "there is no way all this is real," you're not wrong. Modern containerized environments generate a lot of noise, findings that technically exist somewhere in the file system but have zero chance of being exploited in your running app.

That's part of why security-conscious teams are moving toward hardened, minimal base images from providers like Chainguard, Minimus, Canonical, and Docker. Less surface area, fewer components, tighter defaults out of the box. It's a smart move.

But a hardened image is only as useful as your scanner's ability to understand it. If your tooling can't accurately read that hardened state, you're right back where you started, buried in false positives your developers have to triage by hand.

Black Duck® SCA and Black Duck Binary Analysis (BDBA) are designed to address this challenge.

By combining the secure-by-default foundations of hardened images, Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX) statements from image publishers, as well as Black Duck SCA and Black Duck Binary Analysis, teams can better distinguish base-layer noise from application-layer risk using a combination of VEX data and analysis techniques. As Lisa Bryngelson, lead product manager for Black Duck SCA, puts it, "Visibility without context is just noise. Integrating Black Duck SCA with hardened images means users can leverage VEX statements to reduce that noise and minimize false positives." That means developers can focus on triaging the vulnerabilities that actually matter.