If you've ever stared down a vulnerability report and thought "there is no way all this is real," you're not wrong. Modern containerized environments generate a lot of noise, findings that technically exist somewhere in the file system but have zero chance of being exploited in your running app.
That's part of why security-conscious teams are moving toward hardened, minimal base images from providers like Chainguard, Minimus, Canonical, and Docker. Less surface area, fewer components, tighter defaults out of the box. It's a smart move.
But a hardened image is only as useful as your scanner's ability to understand it. If your tooling can't accurately read that hardened state, you're right back where you started, buried in false positives your developers have to triage by hand.
Black Duck® SCA and Black Duck Binary Analysis (BDBA) are designed to address this challenge.
By combining the secure-by-default foundations of hardened images, Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX) statements from image publishers, as well as Black Duck SCA and Black Duck Binary Analysis, teams can better distinguish base-layer noise from application-layer risk using a combination of VEX data and analysis techniques. As Lisa Bryngelson, lead product manager for Black Duck SCA, puts it, "Visibility without context is just noise. Integrating Black Duck SCA with hardened images means users can leverage VEX statements to reduce that noise and minimize false positives." That means developers can focus on triaging the vulnerabilities that actually matter.
Standard container scanning tools typically rely on package manager manifests to inventory what's inside an image. That works fine for most images. But hardened containers are specifically designed to strip out package managers, shells, and anything else that isn't strictly necessary, including a lot of the metadata those scanners depend on.
The result? Traditional tools either miss components entirely or produce reports so inaccurate they're more hindrance than help.
Black Duck's approach to hardened image scanning is built on two complementary analysis technologies working together for full coverage across your container stack.
Here’s a quick overview of the capabilities.
Hardened image insights are being integrated into Black Duck SCA to support more consistent policy and governance across container and source code analysis.
Accurate identification is step one. Step two is making sure your team isn't spending their days triaging alerts, or worse, pointing fingers at each other over who owns them. Two data sources help streamline this process.
Getting security, development, and operations teams to actually work together instead of pointing fingers at each other starts with giving everyone the same accurate, contextual picture of risk. That's what Black Duck helps you do, regardless of which hardened image provider your team is using.
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