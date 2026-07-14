Policy, governance, and compliance: Security policy that scales with your portfolio automatically

Policy inheritance: Consistent security governance across every branch, automatically

Security policies are only effective when consistently applied—and consistency breaks down as portfolios scale. New branches are created, new projects are onboarded, and the operational burden of per-branch policy assignment grows beyond what anyone can sustain manually. Policy inheritance addresses this structurally: Organizations establish coverage at the org level and it cascades automatically through the application and project hierarchy down to every branch. All existing policy configurations migrate seamlessly into the inheritance model without disruption.

Key capabilities

Inheritance across the full org hierarchy : Policy coverage established at the org level cascades automatically to applications, projects, and branches, providing consistent enforcement without per-level configuration.

: Policy coverage established at the org level cascades automatically to applications, projects, and branches, providing consistent enforcement without per-level configuration. Org, app, project, and branch-level modification : Each level of the hierarchy can modify inherited policies for its specific requirements, maintaining the organization-wide baseline while preserving flexibility.

: Each level of the hierarchy can modify inherited policies for its specific requirements, maintaining the organization-wide baseline while preserving flexibility. Seamless migration of existing policies: Current policy configurations automatically migrate into the inheritance model, retaining existing assignments without disrupting workflows.



Service account enhancements: Enterprise-grade management for the automation that runs your security program

Managing service accounts at scale is now easier and more efficient in Polaris. Security admins can search, find, edit, and govern service accounts directly from the Polaris UI. They can modify roles and application assignments without recreating accounts, receive clear warnings before tokens expire, and regenerate tokens quickly when needed.

Key capabilities