What TX-RAMP means—and why it matters

TX-RAMP is the state of Texas's official framework for authorizing cloud-based technology products for use by Texas state agencies, public universities, and community colleges. For any SaaS-based product operating in Texas, TX-RAMP certification is not just a credential, it is a prerequisite. State agencies, particularly those evaluating cloud-native security solutions, increasingly require it as a baseline condition before meaningful procurement conversations can even begin.

The framework is built around rigorous security controls that align to both the Texas Cybersecurity Framework and MITRE ATT&CK Framework. Together, these two standards give Texas agencies a comprehensive security posture—a reactive, risk-management foundation layered with proactive, threat-informed defense. By choosing a TX-RAMP-certified platform from Black Duck, public sector teams gain confidence that the tools they rely on meet Texas standards.

Built on a foundation of trust, Black Duck's path to TX-RAMP certification was grounded in years of investment in enterprise-grade security practices. TX-RAMP and FedRAMP share significant alignment in their controls and requirements, which is precisely why FedRAMP-oriented organizations receive reciprocity under the TX-RAMP program. Because we have been building toward FedRAMP readiness for years, including achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, we were well positioned to earn TX-RAMP certification.

This is not a certification we pursued in isolation. It reflects a deliberate, sustained investment in the infrastructure, controls, and processes needed to meet the standards of the most regulated environments in the country.