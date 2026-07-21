With key EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) deadlines approaching fast, the window to prepare is narrowing.
In a recent Black Duck webinar, cybersecurity experts Emmanuel Gonzalez of Black Duck and Antti Tolvanen of DNV Cyber broke down exactly what’s at stake and what organizations need to do to prepare.
Below is a brief Q&A based on their conversation. To go deeper, download the full recorded webinar.
The CRA is a sweeping regulatory framework that mandates security for products with digital elements. This includes
Nonconformity can result in EU market access blockage, substantial fines, increased legal risk, product recalls, and can lead to reputational damage.
Manufacturer reporting obligations under Article 14 take effect in September 2026, sooner than many organizations realize.
Full CRA requirements covering security obligations for all new and substantially modified products placed on the EU market apply from December 2027.
Once you become aware of an actively exploited vulnerability or severe incident impacting your product, your obligations are
These timelines leave almost no room for manual, ad hoc processes. If your current incident response workflow isn’t built for this cadence, that’s a critical gap to close now.
Start with your reporting infrastructure. You need incident reporting procedures that are documented, tested, and integrated into your broader information security management system, not bolted on as an afterthought.
Download the recorded webinar with Emmanuel Gonzalez and Antti Tolvanen for a deeper dive into CRA requirements and strategy.
Apr 14, 2026 | 8 min read
Mar 31, 2026 | 4 min read
Jan 22, 2026 | 3 min read
Dec 16, 2025 | 4 min read