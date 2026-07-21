With key EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) deadlines approaching fast, the window to prepare is narrowing.

In a recent Black Duck webinar, cybersecurity experts Emmanuel Gonzalez of Black Duck and Antti Tolvanen of DNV Cyber broke down exactly what’s at stake and what organizations need to do to prepare.

Below is a brief Q&A based on their conversation. To go deeper, download the full recorded webinar.



See the full webinar