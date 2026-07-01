The CRA timeline: More compressed than it looks

Three dates define the CRA’s compliance arc, and each one has strategic implications that extend well beyond simply meeting a bureaucratic deadline.

September 11, 2026, is the first mandatory activation point. From this date forward, if you discover an actively exploitable vulnerability in your product, you are legally required to report it to the EU Vulnerability Database through its reporting platform. This is not a soft launch. Reporting obligations are live, and noncompliance opens you to regulatory scrutiny at precisely the moment when you are least prepared to absorb it. With this date already less than six months away, organizations that have not established their vulnerability monitoring and reporting infrastructure are already behind.

October 30, 2026, is when the majority of the harmonized standards—the technical translation of the CRA’s policy requirements into specific, actionable security practices—will be published. Note that one critical horizontal standard (a standard that applies across product categories) is not scheduled until October 2027. That gap is important, because you’ll be required to report vulnerabilities months before all the requirements are clear. That is precisely why early investment in baseline security practices is not optional—it’s the only defensible posture.

December 11, 2027, is when it all comes due: full compliance with CRA product requirements and vulnerability handling obligations across your portfolio. For most organizations, this sounds like a generous runway. It isn’t. Consider the supply chain math: If your product is a component purchased by other manufacturers, your customers need you to be compliant before their deadline. In practice, this shifts your effective compliance date months earlier than the official end-state deadline. Account for that reality in your planning now.