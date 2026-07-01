Component visibility and SBOM generation

SCA is still the right place to start, for a simple reason: You can’t manage what you can’t see. Every product in scope for the CRA contains a supply chain—open source libraries, commercial components, third-party SDKs, upstream dependencies—and the regulation requires you to have complete, accurate visibility into all of it. An SBOM is not a documentation exercise; it is the operational foundation on which your vulnerability management program runs.

But getting SCA right under the CRA requires addressing some specific technical challenges that go beyond scanning a source code repository. For embedded products and firmware-based implementations, the complexity increases substantially. Yocto builds, commercial real-time operating systems, and firmware images don’t lend themselves to straightforward source-level analysis. Modern SCA tools address this complexity with binary analysis—examining compiled artifacts to identify component fingerprints even when source code isn’t available—and SBOM import capabilities that let you pull supplier-provided component inventories into your central monitoring environment.

The integration model matters enormously here. “If you’re receiving an SBOM from a supplier that includes commercial libraries, we can import those and monitor them,” explained Tim Mackey, head of software supply chain risk strategy at Black Duck.

Your compliance posture is only as strong as your weakest supply chain component, which means your SCA program needs to reach every component your product contains—including the ones you didn’t build yourself.

In Linux-based firmware implementations, Mackey continued, “because you can update a component independent of the Linux kernel, that level of detail at the component level becomes really important.” And that specificity supports two CRA requirements simultaneously: The ability to identify exploitable vulnerabilities at the component level, and the ability to remediate them without wholesale system updates.

Container-based deployments have a simpler but related story. “With a Docker container, being able to assess whatever vulnerabilities might be present is relatively straightforward,” said Mackey. “The way Docker images are supposed to work is that you can always update them on the fly, enabling you to automate the majority of CRA obligations.” The key is ensuring that your container scanning and update workflows are integrated into your CRA compliance pipeline, and not operating as a separate, disconnected practice.