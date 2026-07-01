Defining your support period

The regulation deliberately gives manufacturers flexibility in determining appropriate support periods, but it doesn’t leave the decision entirely unconstrained. “Nobody a priori knows what the reasonable support time for some components will be,” D’Amato acknowledged. “You, as a manufacturer, do this analysis. There will be market surveillance that will compare your product with other products as state of the art, and they will check if there are discrepancies.”

The key principle is alignment with intended use. A consumer IoT device with an expected life cycle of three to five years demands a support period calibrated to that reality. An industrial control system deployed in critical infrastructure and expected to run for 15 years demands something very different. The standard isn’t what’s convenient for your product roadmap, it’s what’s appropriate given how your product is actually used in the market.

The practical guidance is: Analyze your product’s intended use case, survey comparable products in your market segment to understand state-of-the-art expectations, document your analysis with specificity, and then declare a support period you can actually honor. The documentation discipline matters as much as the decision itself. “Apply due diligence and make sure [you] document this due diligence while defining parameters like the support period for a specific market and industry,” D’Amato said. That documented rationale is your defense if market surveillance authorities question your determination.

Products no longer being actively developed but that are still within their support period are considered in maintenance mode. Reduced development investment doesn’t reduce compliance obligations—the vulnerability management obligations remain fully in force through the declared support period. Budget your maintenance mode operations accordingly.