In this first of a two-part blog series, we explore the challenges businesses face when detecting and responding to cyber threats and attacks, and how these challenges can be addressed by leveraging Microsoft Azure Sentinel.
A security information and event management (SIEM) solution collects security data from across the entire organizational infrastructure, host systems, applications, networks, and security devices. This makes it a one-stop solution to see all security data across the entire organization. SIEM solutions can:
SIEM tools are a composed of two parts. A security event manager collects real-time event data such as failed login attempts and log tampering attempts, and a security information manager that is responsible for long-term data retention and analysis.
A security orchestration and automated response (SOAR) solution helps IT admins and security teams respond to alerts based on priority. It can also help orchestrate and automate mundane and time-consuming manual activities. SOAR solutions can:
The terms SIEM and SOAR are often used interchangeably, but it’s important to understand the differences in their functionality, as well as why using both tools together provide a collective defense-in-depth strategy against cyber threats and attacks.
While traditional SIEM and SOAR solutions improve efficacy by helping teams identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, it’s worth noting a few shortcomings:
Azure Sentinel is a cloud-native, scalable SIEM and SOAR solution. Azure Sentinel stepped into the race in 2019 and has gained adoption thanks to its ability to support the ever-growing needs of enterprise customers. Sentinel can collect and analyze data from multiple data sources including Azure Cloud tenants and subscriptions, Office365, and other public cloud service providers, as well as on-premises environments, making it a single solution across the entire digital estate. Sentinel provides a bird’s-eye view of the entire organization’s assets. And it leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques for threat analysis and proactive threat hunting, blocking potential threats that can become attacks.
The advantages of Azure Sentinel over traditional solutions include the following:
The benefits of integrating Sentinel into your environment include the following:
In this article we explored the features and capabilities of Azure Sentinel including its advantages over traditional SIEM and SOAR solutions. In Part 2 of this blog series, we will discuss some Azure Sentinel use cases, including how it leverages its ML and AI techniques to discover threats in your environment, alerts the admins, and orchestrates tasks.
