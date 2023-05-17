First, you breathe a huge sigh of relief that you found the problem before it caused any lasting damage (data theft, log keystrokes, money siphoning, or some other subverted functions of the application).

But then you think, if someone inserted malicious code into one application, what’s to stop them from targeting another?

You need to unmask the culprit.

Malicious code can be injected into an executable as early as the development of an open source component, and as late as the final production build, which means your adversary could be anyone within your software supply chain.