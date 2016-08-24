Secure coding practices are a trending topic in a variety of industries these days. And for good reason. With online attacks and data breaches at an all-time high, firms are scrambling to secure their applications. However, there are certain practices that give a false sense of security by introducing weak security controls. Are you sure that your application security controls are effective?

Let’s visualize it.

It’s not unusual for firms to add security controls that work like this red gate.

It’s often easier to bypass security controls than you’d like to think. That being the case, let’s take a look at four things that developers do that, at first glance, seem to secure code, but in reality these practices only make attackers have to go just a little out of their way to get what they’re after.