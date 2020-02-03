Mobile app security can be very challenging. It’s an attack surface that is often an easy place for hackers to gain access to sensitive information. After all, we use our mobile devices for almost everything from our work to personal lives, and they end up storing an enormous amount of data. This puts them at risk for a serious breach. It also has the potential to negatively impact your company’s relationship with your clients, as the expectation is that you will protect and respect their privacy.

But mobile app owners and developers are receiving a failing grade on due diligence and protecting consumer data.

Developers aren’t writing secure code because they are not taught to do so, nor do they think about how hackers could access and use the code/data they create.

Developers are not trained in agile and security best practices to address vulnerabilities before they become a problem.

Most organizations are struggling to balance agility and security and are not implementing security by design.

Security and development teams do not have access to the right automated tools and platforms that help establish an effective cybersecurity program.

There is a lack of awareness and visibility into how third-party apps are using, sharing, or selling the data they collect.

Business leaders and app owners are not providing enough transparency on how they protect personal data, nor are they providing guidelines on how to have more control over data usage.

As a result, mobile apps do not do a good job of protecting personal data. According to the “Vulnerabilities and Threats in Mobile Applications, 2019” report from Positive Technologies, insecure data storage is by far the most common vulnerability identified in applications, with 76% of those examined found to demonstrate this as a security risk, potentially putting the privacy and security of users at risk.