All software defects are not equal.

That should be self-evident. Given that millions of lines of software code are written by thousands of humans all working under pressure, it is inevitable that they would be littered with different types of mistakes, some more severe than others.

Those mistakes range from functional, compilation, runtime, syntactical, and logical errors to missing commands, communication problems, and so on. They can make an app malfunction and also make it vulnerable to attacks.

But we’re not just talking differences between individual defects. There is also an entirely different class of defects that occur in the design of an app or other product built with software. These are not simple mistakes in a line of code that can be found with an automated tool and fixed with a few keystrokes. Instead, they’re mistakes in the functional structure.

At Black Duck, we call the coding mistakes “bugs” and the design mistakes “flaws.” While these are not standard industry terms, they are useful, in part because bugs and flaws create different risks and because bugs get most of the attention while design flaws tend to get overlooked.