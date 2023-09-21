Software quality audits

Reasonable code quality and solid architectural design are also essential to successful integration and thus a focus of software due diligence. It’s important to assess the target's software for potential coding errors and design flaws that will impact the software's functionality and maintainability. Identifying and addressing areas that are candidates for code refactoring can help ensure that the acquired software is of high quality and easy to maintain, reducing the risk of future technical issues and ensuring that the software can be easily integrated into the acquiring company's technology stack. Code quality and design audits may lead to changes in the software development process, such as the adoption of new coding standards or the implementation of automated testing and quality assurance tools. Sometimes they justify the need for rearchitecting “hairball” codebases so that they will not be a drag on developer productivity.

The processes and practices in a target’s software development life cycle and the quality and maturity of the key personnel, practices, coding standards, processes, and tools are all critical to understand prior to a transition. Depending on plans for the acquisition—e.g., will the company be rolled into its new parent or run as a subsidiary—this information is vital to laying out organizational roadmap.