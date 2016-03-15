Step #6: Governance and training

A governance program is required to ensure that different teams utilize the scanning tools correctly. The software security touchpoints should be present within the software development life cycle (SDLC). SAST should be incorporated as part of the application development and deployment process.

The scanning results should be tracked to ensure that the critical or high priority issues identified by the tools are fixed before the application is deployed into production. Additionally, you can create language and framework-specific secure coding and remediation guidelines for common security vulnerabilities. This can be used as a resource for developers to refer to during the development phase, as well as for fixing vulnerabilities discovered by the tool.

Security training is a valuable way to keep development teams up to date on the most modern security knowledge. Targeted training can transform developers and development leads into security subject matter experts within their teams. They'll become a go-to resource within the team when it comes to issue remediation, guiding the team toward a better security application security posture.