Defensics test modes

Defensics® is the leading fuzz testing solution for discovering unknown vulnerabilities and ensuring system robustness. The tool has been widely adopted across industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and medical devices, as well as telecom network environments to mitigate risks when deploying embedded software.

Defensics offers powerful capabilities out of the box for testers to perform protocol testing and hardening checks. It includes a default set of test cases for each protocol model, and it iterates through its protocol model and creates highly configurable test cases for each of the fields it encounters.

Full mode generates more test cases, and users can choose the unlimited mode to first run a regression set and then use any available time slot for random test cases that will be created on the fly. Nightly runs can be scheduled, for example. Or you could test intermediately with random cases, which are different from run to run and therefore useful for searching for new issues on a stable system.

A new improvement for these two execution modes avoids duplicate test cases, increasing fuzz test coverage and better describing the test cases. This allows users to report and reproduce test cases more efficiently. Duplicate removal increases test suite loading time and memory consumption.

These enhancements are available in selected protocol suites released after 2023.12.0, including HTTP Server 4.15.0 and Bluetooth Classic/LE.