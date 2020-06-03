What application security challenges are you facing?

When security becomes a problem, it becomes a crisis. Getting ahead of the crisis potential with a proactive security approach allows you to reclaim your staff and reinvest your time and activities to further your company’s goals and industry reputation. If you wait until it’s too late, all attention will focus on remediation efforts and damage control as you attempt to hold onto what little trust still remains within your customer base. A more logical approach is to get ahead of the bad people.

There are six primary challenges that organizations face as they move toward a proactive security approach.

1. Hiring and retaining security experts is difficult and costly.

The shortage of available talent for cyber security positions has caused their salaries to skyrocket. In 2018, information security analyst salaries averaged $98,350, and the top 25% made nearly $127,000. Add the cost of benefits and overhead (about 43% of wages and salary in the private sector), and you’re looking at a major investment for a very specific skill set.