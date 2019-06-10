Privacy should be global, not regional

My view on GDPR is we are always going to have this issue, which is that anything that is a standard today will have to continue as the technology evolves. That said, my own point of view is that it is a fantastic start on really treating privacy as a human right. I am hopeful that even the US will have something that is along the same lines. In fact, I hope the world over that we all converge on a common standard, because one of the things we do not want to do is to fragment the world and increase transaction cost. Ultimately, it is going to be born in our economic figures. I hope that we come together, the US and Europe first, and China, to set a global standard. That is what is going to help. People think of this as a conflict between regions. It is not. In a digital world, of course every country and region should put their interests first, but the digital world will help all of us grow if we realize that it is a connected world to start with.

—Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft