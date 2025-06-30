Black Duck Customer Transactions Overview

Customers of Black Duck Software Licenses:

Order your software from Black Duck through a Black Duck Purchasing Agreement provided by your Black Duck account representative.

The Purchasing Agreement sets out all of the business terms relevant to your order.

Your order is governed by the legal terms found at the End User Software Licenses and Maintenance Agreement link, unless a master agreement is executed.

Should you have any questions about your order, contact your sales representative and refer to the Purchasing Agreement Reference Number, located at the top of your Purchasing Agreement.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck End User Software Licenses and Maintenance Agreement, click here.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Use and Compliance Data policy, click here.



Black Duck License Models:

The Purchasing Agreement sets out all of the business terms relevant to your order, including software being licensed and the license type.

As an example, if you purchase from Black Duck a one year license to use Black Duck Software on 1 million lines of your code base (an LOC License), the Purchasing Agreement will include the LOC count, your code base name, the one year term, and the price.

To view the latest definitions of license types offered by Black Duck, click here.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Line Count Guidelines, click here.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Product Package Overview, click here.



Customers of Black Duck Subscription Services:

Order your subscription services from Black Duck through a Black Duck Purchasing Agreement provided by your Black Duck account representative.

The Purchasing Agreement sets out all of the business terms relevant to your order.

Your order is governed by the legal terms found at the Terms of Service link, unless a master terms of service agreement is executed.

Should you have any questions about your order, contact your sales representative and refer to the Purchasing Agreement Reference Number, located at the top of your Purchasing Agreement.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Terms of Service, click here.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Terms of Use, click here.



Black Duck Software Development Kit:

Black Duck offers a Software Development Kit as described in the following Software Development Kit Addendum to the Product License Agreement

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Software Development Kit Addendum, click here.



Purchasing Maintenance Services:

When purchasing a license to Black Duck Software for a one, two or three year term, the maintenance fee is included in the fee set out in your Purchasing Agreement, unless otherwise stated.

Maintenance services are subject to the Standard Maintenance Service Terms.

Black Duck also offers On-Site Support Services, which are also purchased under an Purchasing Agreement.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Standard Maintenance Service Terms.



Purchasing Subscription Maintenance Services:

When purchasing Subscription Maintenance Services for a one, two or three year term, the maintenance fee is included in the fee set out in your Purchasing Agreement, unless otherwise stated.

Subscription Maintenance Services are subject to the Standard Subscription Maintenance Service terms.

Black Duck also offers On-Site Support Services, which are also purchased under a Purchasing Agreement.



On-Site Support Services:

Black Duck offers On-Site Support Services (such as installation, integration, and training) under an Purchasing Agreement and / or Statement of Work.

Ask your account representative for On-Site Support Services rates.

The On-Site Support Services are subject to the On-Site Support Services terms and conditions.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck On-Site Support Services terms and conditions, click here.



Professional Services:

Black Duck offers professional services under a Services Purchasing Agreement and / or Statement of Work.

Ask your account representative for professional services rates.

The Services are subject to the Professional Services Agreement terms and conditions.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Professional Services terms and conditions, click here.



Evaluations of Black Duck Software:

Black Duck offers a free short-term evaluation of all of its product offerings.

If you are interested in trialing our software, ask your sales representative or contact us.

All evaluations are governed by the terms of our Evaluation License Agreement.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Evaluation License Agreement, click here.



Academic Institutions:

If you are an academic institution, consider participating in the Black Duck Academic Program.

Software licensed under the Academic Program is subject to the Academic License Agreement.

For more information on the Black Duck Academic Program, click here.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Academic License Agreement, click here.



Acceptable Use Policy:

Your use of our forums and customer portals are subject to our Acceptable Use Policy.

To view the latest version of the Black Duck Acceptable Use Policy, click here.





Hosted Services Addendum



Black Duck offers hosted services as designated in an applicable Purchasing Agreement.

To view latest version Black Duck Hosted Services Addendum, click here.