This Data Processing Addendum ("DPA") is entered into as an addendum to the agreement (hereinafter "Agreement") between client ("Client") and Black Duck Software, Inc. or the its Affiliate that is party to the Agreement ("Provider") each a "Party" and together, the "Parties". This DPA sets forth the terms under which Personal Data is Processed under the Agreement in connection with (i) the software platform or license provided by Provider ("Software Services") and (ii) the related maintenance and support services for the Software Services ("Maintenance Services").

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 "Applicable Data Protection Law" means all data protection and privacy laws applicable to each respective Party in connection with the Processing of Personal Data under this DPA, which may include the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data ("General Data Protection Regulation" or "GDPR"), the United Kingdom GDPR (“UK GDPR”), the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 as amended by the California Rights Privacy Act of 2020 (collectively “CCPA”) and any other applicable privacy laws and regulations.

1.2 "Controller" means the entity that determines the purposes and means of Processing Personal Data.

1.3 "Data Subject" means an identified or identifiable natural person whose Personal Data is Processed pursuant to the Agreement.

1.4 "Personal Data" means information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could be reasonably linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer or household.

1.5 "Personal Data Breach" means a breach of security leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of, or access to, Personal Data transmitted, stored or otherwise Processed.

1.6 "Processed" or "Processing" means any set of operations that are performed on Personal Data or on sets of Personal Data, whether or not by automated means.

1.7 "Processor" means the entity that Processes Personal Data on behalf of the Controller.

1.8 "Restricted Transfer" means a transfer of Personal Data to a country or territory outside the European Economic Area (EEA) or the United Kingdom (UK), which is not subject to an adequacy decision under Article 45 of the EU GDPR or the UK GDPR (as applicable), and which would be unlawful in the absence of appropriate safeguards under Chapter V of the EU GDPR or the UK GDPR.

1.9 “Sell” and “Share” shall take their meanings respectively from the CCPA.

1.10 “Subprocessor” means a third-party service provider that the Processor engages to process Personal Data on behalf of the Controller.

1.11 "Supervisory Authority" means an independent public authority established by a Member State pursuant to Article 51 of the GDPR.

2. ROLES OF THE PARTIES

2.1 Software Services: The Parties acknowledge that, in relation to Personal Data Processed in connection with the Software Services pursuant to the Agreement, each Party acts as a separate and independent Controller.

2.2 Maintenance Services: The Parties acknowledge that, in relation to Personal Data Processed in connection with the Maintenance Services pursuant to the Agreement: (a) Client acts as the Controller; and (b) Provider acts as the Processor, Processing Personal Data on behalf of Client.

2.3 Applicable Data Protection Law: Each Party shall comply with Applicable Data Protection Law in the performance of this DPA.

3. CONTROLLER-TO-CONTROLLER TERMS (SOFTWARE SERVICES)

The following provisions apply to the Personal Data Processed by each Party acting as an independent Controller in connection with the Software Services:

3.1 Provider shall implement appropriate security measures with the intent to protect Personal Data against unauthorized access, loss, destruction, or disclosure as described in Schedule C of this DPA. Such measures may be updated from time to time but shall not materially reduce any stated protections.

3.2 Provider shall be responsible for responding to Data Subject requests and regulatory inquiries relating to its respective Processing of Personal Data as a Controller.

3.3 At Client's request, Provider shall cooperate in good faith to assist Client in responding to any regulatory inquiries Client receives related to its Processing of Personal Data pursuant to the Agreement.

4. CONTROLLER-TO-PROCESSOR TERMS (MAINTENANCE SERVICES)

The following provisions apply to the Personal Data Processed by Provider as a Processor on behalf of Client in connection with the Maintenance Services:

4.1 Scope of Processing

Provider shall Process Personal Data only on the documented instructions of Client. Client's documented instructions shall mean the description of Maintenance Services in the Agreement and in Schedule A of this DPA. If Provider believes that an instruction from Client infringes Applicable Data Protection Law attributable to either Party, Provider shall promptly inform Client. In the event Provider is required by law to Process Personal Data beyond Client's instructions, it shall notify Client prior unless prohibited from doing so. The provisions in Schedule G shall apply to Personal Data subject to the CCPA.

4.2 Confidentiality

Provider shall ensure that personnel authorized to Process Personal Data are subject to appropriate confidentiality obligations.

4.3 Subprocessors

Client grants Provider general authorization to engage Subprocessors in connection with the Processing of Personal Data for Maintenance Services. A list of authorized Subprocessors is set out in Schedule B. Provider shall provide at least thirty (30) days prior written notice of the addition or replacement of a new Subprocessor. Upon the provision of notice, Client has thirty (30) days to object to the proposed new Subprocessor on reasonable and documented grounds related to data protection, including but not limited to compliance with GDPR, data security measures, and the Subprocessor's reputation. If Client objects in writing to a proposed new Subprocessor during the Objection Period, the Parties will work in good faith to find a commercially reasonable solution to address Client's concerns within 60 days. If a resolution cannot be reached within the 60 days, then the Client may terminate the affected portion of the Maintenance Services without penalty, except for fees paid for services rendered up to the date of termination. Subprocessors shall be subject to obligations no less protective than those set forth in this DPA, and Provider shall remain fully liable for the acts and omissions of its Subprocessors as if they were its own acts or omissions.

4.4 Security Measures

Provider shall implement appropriate security measures with the intent to protect Personal Data against unauthorized access, loss, destruction, or disclosure as described in Schedule C of this DPA. Such measures may be updated from time to time but shall not materially reduce any stated protections.

4.5 Data Subject Rights

Taking into account the nature of the Processing, Provider shall provide reasonable assistance to Client in fulfilling Client's obligations to respond to requests from individuals exercising their rights under Applicable Data Protection Laws, including rights of access, deletion, correction, and restriction. Provider shall notify Client promptly upon receiving a request directly from a Data Subject and shall not respond except as required by law.

4.6 Personal Data Breach

In the event of a Personal Data Breach of Personal Data under Provider's control or possession, Provider shall notify Client without undue delay upon Provider's confirmation of such breach. The notification may be delivered to Client's designated contact by email.

Provider's notification shall include a level of detail based on information reasonably available to Provider at the time and may include, to the extent known: (i) the nature of the breach; (ii) the approximate number of affected Data Subjects, and (iii) measures taken or planned to address the breach. Provider may provide such information in phases as it becomes available.

Client is solely responsible for complying with incident notification laws applicable to Client and fulfilling any notification obligations to third parties or Data Subjects. Nothing in this DPA shall be construed to require Provider to notify any third party or Supervisory Authority of a Personal Data Breach on behalf of Client.

The notification of a Personal Data Breach by Provider shall not be construed as an acknowledgment by Provider of any fault or liability with respect to the breach or the Personal Data Breach.

4.7 Audits

Client may audit Provider's compliance with the Controller-to-Processor terms of this DPA no more than once in any twelve (12) month period, unless there has been a confirmed Personal Data Breach directly attributable to Provider's failure to comply with this DPA (“Data Breach Audit”).

Any audit shall be:

Subject to at least thirty (30) days' prior written notice to Provider; Conducted during normal business hours; Limited in scope to matters directly relevant to Provider's Processing of Personal Data under this DPA; Subject to Provider's and data center’s reasonable security requirements and confidentiality restrictions; Conducted either by Client or by a third-party auditor who is not a competitor of Provider and who has signed an appropriate confidentiality agreement with Provider before commencing the audit. Conducted in a manner to minimize disruption to Provider's business operations.

Client shall promptly provide Provider with a copy of any audit report generated in connection with an audit under this section, and shall treat such audit report as Confidential Information of Provider.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, in Provider’s reasonable discretion, Provider may satisfy audit requests under this section by providing Client with relevant and current third-party certifications, attestations, or audit reports.

Except for Data Breach Audits, each Party shall bear their own costs of any audit. In the event of a Data Breach Audit, Provider shall bear reasonable audit costs for both Parties.

4.8 Return or Deletion

Upon termination or expiration of the Agreement, Provider shall delete all Personal Data Processed in connection with the Maintenance Services as described in the Agreement, unless Provider is required by applicable law to retain such data.

4.9 Cooperation with Authorities and Assistance

Provider shall provide reasonable assistance to Client in responding to requests from data protection authorities and other governmental regulators relating to the Processing of Personal Data under the Agreement. Provider shall also provide reasonable assistance to Client with any data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) and prior consultations with Supervisory Authorities that Client is required to carry out under Applicable Data Protection Laws in relation to the Processing activities covered by this DPA. Such assistance shall take into account the nature of the Processing and the information available to Provider.

5. CROSS-BORDER DATA TRANSFERS

5.1 International Data Transfers from the EEA - Controller to Controller (Software Services)

5.1.1 To the extent that the Provider receives or otherwise processes Personal Data that is subject to the EU General Data Protection Regulation in its capacity as a Controller from the Client in the EEA and such processing involves a Restricted Transfer, the Parties agree that they shall comply with the obligations set out in the Standard Contractual Clauses for controller-to-controller transfers, as approved by the European Commission in Decision (EU) 2021/914 of 4 June 2021 ("EU SCCs").

5.1.2 The Parties agree that for the purposes of the EU SCCs (Controller-to-Controller): (i) Module 1 (Controller-to-Controller) shall apply; (ii) The Client is the "data exporter" and the Provider is the "data importer"; (iii) Clause 7 (Docking Clause) shall not apply; (iv) Clause 11 (Redress) shall not apply; (v) Clause 17 (Governing Law) shall be the laws of Ireland; (vi) Clause 18 (Choice of Forum and Jurisdiction) shall be the courts of Ireland; (vii) Annexes I and II of the EU SCCs shall be populated as set out in Schedule D to this DPA.

5.2 International Data Transfers from the EEA - Controller to Processor (Maintenance Services)

5.2.1 To the extent that the Provider receives or otherwise processes Personal Data that is subject to the EU General Data Protection Regulation in its capacity as a Processor from the Client in the EEA and such processing involves a Restricted Transfer, the Parties agree that they shall comply with the obligations set out in the Standard Contractual Clauses for controller-to-processor transfers, as approved by the European Commission in Decision (EU) 2021/914 of 4 June 2021.

5.2.2 The Parties agree that for the purposes of the EU SCCs (Controller-to-Processor): (i) Module 2 (Controller-to-Processor) shall apply; (ii) The Client is the "data exporter" and the Provider is the "data importer"; (iii) Clause 7 (Docking Clause) shall not apply; (iv) Clause 11 (Redress) shall not apply; (v) Clause 17 (Governing Law) shall be the laws of Ireland; (vi) Clause 18 (Choice of Forum and Jurisdiction) shall be the courts of Ireland; (vii) Annexes I and II of the EU SCCs shall be populated as set out in Schedule E to this DPA.

5.3 International Data Transfers from the UK

5.3.1 To the extent that the Provider receives or otherwise processes Personal Data that is subject to the UK General Data Protection Regulation from the Client in the UK, and such processing involves a Restricted Transfer to a country outside the UK, the Parties agree that the EU SCCs as outlined in Clauses 5.1 and 5.2 above shall apply and are incorporated by reference, subject to the following modifications to reflect the International Data Transfer Addendum to the EU Commission Standard Contractual Clauses, issued by the UK Information Commissioner's Office under Section 119A of the Data Protection Act 2018 (the "UK Addendum"):

(i) The EU SCCs are varied in accordance with Part 2 (Mandatory Clauses) of the UK Addendum; (ii) The "Importer" and "Exporter" shall complete the information required by Tables 1 to 4 of Part 1 of the UK Addendum, as set out in Schedule F to this DPA; (iii) In the event of any inconsistency between the EU SCCs and the UK Addendum, the terms of the UK Addendum shall prevail to the extent required by UK Data Protection Law.

6. GENERAL PROVISIONS

6.1 This DPA forms part of the Agreement. It does not create any additional warranties or liabilities beyond those expressly set forth in the Agreement.

6.2 In the event of conflict between the Agreement, this DPA, and the EU SCCs (including the UK Addendum), the following order of precedence shall apply: (1) the EU SCCs and the UK Addendum, where applicable; (2) this DPA; and (3) the Agreement.

6.3 For the avoidance of doubt, signature of the Agreement shall constitute signature of the EU SCCs and the UK Addendum.

6.4 This DPA shall remain in effect for the duration of the Agreement and shall automatically terminate upon the termination or expiration of the Agreement.

6.5 Provider shall notify Client promptly in the event it is unable to comply with any provisions of this DPA.

SCHEDULE A – Maintenance Services: Data Processing Details

A. Role and Scope Client acts as Controller and Provider acts as Processor solely for the Processing of Personal Data in connection with the maintenance and support services described in the Agreement.

B. Categories of Data Subjects Authorized users of the software platform (e.g., employees and contractors of Client) who submit support or maintenance requests.

C. Categories of Personal Data First and Last Name, Company Email Address, Company, Job Title, Company Registration ID, Country, and support request content.

D. Special Categories of Data None.

E. Nature and Purpose of Processing The Processing of Personal Data is limited to the receipt, access, storage, review, and communication related to maintenance and support services for the Software Services.

F. Duration of Processing

G. Competent Supervisory Authority Ireland.

SCHEDULE B – Maintenance Services: Authorized Subprocessors

Subprocessor Location Purpose Salesforce United States Storage of support ticket and case tracking system Black Duck Software Canada Ltd. Canada Responding to and Resolving Support Requests Synopsys Software Integrity Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. India Responding to and Resolving Support Requests

SCHEDULE C – Technical and Organizational Security Measures

Security Governance

Under the direction of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), the team provides oversight and management for the development and implementation of a comprehensive cybersecurity program. Cybersecurity personnel have experience in their security domains, and each have significant institutional knowledge about operations. Provider implements privacy by design and default throughout design and development and all other phases. Black Duck has defined and published a set of Cybersecurity policies which are based on ISO 27001, ISO 27002, NIST SP 800-53, and NIST CSF.

Data Encryption

Personal Data is encrypted using industry-standard mechanisms. Personal Data in transit from a hosted platform is secured using Transport Layer Security (TLS) version 1.2 or higher with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS). Data at rest on hosted platforms is protected using AES-256 encryption, applied via native platform controls or full-disk encryption for endpoint and administrative systems where Personal Data may be accessed or temporarily stored. Encryption keys are subject to strict access control, usage logging, and scheduled rotation.

Access Controls

Access to systems processing Personal Data is governed by role-based access control (RBAC) and the principle of least privilege. All user accounts are uniquely assigned, and administrative or privileged access requires multi-factor authentication (MFA) and is limited to personnel with a defined operational need. Sharing of login credentials is strictly prohibited. Access rights are reviewed on a regular basis. Access rights are revoked for role change, termination, or any other justifying event. Physical access to facilities and systems is restricted to authorized individuals and subject to monitoring, logging, and secure badge-based entry including 24/7 security monitoring for data servers. All access to Personal Data—whether via application interface, direct database query, or administrative tools—is logged, monitored, and audited on a regular basis.

Network Security

Multiple security controls and tools are employed within the hosting environment for a “defense in depth” approach which include as appropriate the following:

WAF for all ingress network connections

DDoS mitigation

Network IDS that monitors all network connections for unauthorized, malicious (threat intel, custom rules based upon environment, etc.), or anomalous activity (machine learned behavior models)

Host IDS that monitors all processes, file system access, and network connections for unauthorized, malicious (threat intel, custom rules based upon environment, etc.), or anomalous activity (machine learned behavior models)

Anti-malware with continuous update of signature feed

Daily vulnerability scans

Configuration monitoring of all cloud and hosting environment components against documented security hardening standards, system/environment specific implementations, and allowed configuration rules

Effective monitoring of all security alerts by a dedicated security team within a specified SLA for initial triage of all critical alerts

Security related events aggregated into a SIEM for event alerting, triaging, and analysis

Secure Development Practices

Solution development and provisioning is aligned with at least industry standard practices of secure development throughout the SDLC process model



Logging and Monitoring

The Processor maintains robust logging and monitoring controls to detect, investigate, and respond to unauthorized or anomalous access to systems that process Personal Data. All access to Personal Data—whether through applications, administrative consoles, APIs, or infrastructure layers—is recorded in secure audit logs that include timestamps, user IDs, source IPs, and actions performed. Logs are protected against tampering and unauthorized access, and are retained for a minimum of twelve (12) months or longer where legally required or contractually agreed. Logs are regularly reviewed by the Processor’s security team as part of its incident detection and compliance oversight process.

Backup and Recovery

We maintain a document and regularly tested BCDR program designed to ensure the resiliency and availability of our services. For Licensed Services, this includes multiple redundant data centers, automated backups, and high-availability architecture to minimize downtime or data loss. Our BCDR covers all Personal Data with specific Recovery Time Objective (RTO) targets.

Incident Response Measures

An incident response plan has been established that outlines responsibilities and requirements needed to support the identification, response, containment, mitigation, tracking, and post-mortem activities relating to cybersecurity incidents. Cybersecurity defines procedures and coordinates activities for monitoring and managing suspected security events and security incidents to minimize impact, ensure the prompt restoration of operations, and to prevent cybersecurity incidents from recurring. The incident response plan is reviewed and evaluated regularly and no less than annually. The Incident Response plan includes:

Roles and responsibility of IR teams, including a RACI chart and IR Team contact information

Defined IR scenarios

Severity criteria and classifications

Targeted timelines for communications, resolutions, and escalations

Process workflows, including step-by-step actions required for addressing the incident and post-mortem follow-up for lessons learned

Notifications, including the teams involved per scenario and method of reporting and communication channels to use

Communication plan and associated templates

Employee Training

Provider has implemented a security awareness program. The program is designed to teach personnel cybersecurity awareness education to ensure they are adequately trained to perform their information security-related duties and responsibilities consistent with Provider policies and agreements.

Third-Party Vendor Management

Provider has implemented a third-party vendor management program that inter alia covers standard statements for life cycle, information security in service agreements, access controls, and ongoing monitoring and reviews. Provider has implemented a Third-Party Proprietary Software Policy that governs how it shall procure and utilize third-party proprietary software. The policy defines requirements for license approvals, incorporation into products/services, best practices, and roles and responsibilities.



Data Retention and Deletion Policies

Upon completion or successful termination of any commercial agreement, all Personal Data in association with provisioned services is deleted in compliance with the terms of the Agreement.

SCHEDULE D – Controller-to-Controller SCCs (Software Services)

Annex I – A. List of Parties

Data Exporter

Name: [CLIENT NAME]

Address: [CLIENT BUSINESS ADDRESS]

Contact: [CLIENT CONTACT DETAILS]

Role: Controller

Data Importer

Name: Black Duck Software, Inc.

Address: 800 District Ave #101, Burlington, MA 01803

Contact: CPO, [email protected]

Role: Controller

Annex I – B. Description of the Transfer

Categories of data subjects:

Business contacts of the data exporter (e.g., employees, contractors)

Authorized users of the SaaS platform such as employees and contractors

Categories of personal data transferred:

Business contact information (names, email addresses, job titles, etc.)

Login credentials (usernames, password hashes)

System usage metadata (login times, IP addresses, etc.)

Sensitive data transferred:

None

Frequency of the transfer:

Continuous

Nature of the processing:

Processing for account access, administration, communications, and security purposes

Purpose(s) of the data transfer and further processing:

To provide the SaaS platform

Contract Administrative Purposes

To ensure platform security and prevent unauthorized access

Retention period:

Within criteria established by the retention policy in accordance with Applicable Data Protection Law or as stated in the Agreement

Annex I – C. Competent Supervisory Authority

Ireland

Annex II – Technical and Organizational Measures

See Schedule C to this DPA

SCHEDULE E – Controller-to-Processor SCCs (Maintenance Services)

Annex I – A. List of Parties

Data Exporter

Name: [CLIENT NAME]

Address: [CLIENT BUSINESS ADDRESS]

Contact: [CLIENT CONTACT DETAILS]

Role: Controller

Data Importer

Name: Black Duck Software, Inc.

Address: 800 District Ave #101, Burlington, MA 01803

Contact: CPO, [email protected]

Role: Processor

Annex I – B. Description of the Transfer

Categories of data subjects:

Authorized users of the software platform (e.g., employees and contractors of Client) who submit support or maintenance requests

Categories of personal data transferred:

Name, email address, job title, company affiliation, support request content, software application version, issue severity, and related metadata

Sensitive data transferred:

None

Frequency of the transfer:

As needed when support tickets are submitted

Nature of the processing:

The Processing of Personal Data is limited to the receipt, access, storage, review, and communication related to maintenance and support services for the Software Services

Purpose(s) of the data transfer and further processing:

To provide maintenance and support services for the Software Services

To troubleshoot technical issues

To respond to user inquiries

To track and resolve support tickets

Retention period:

Per terms of the Agreement.

Annex I – C. Competent Supervisory Authority

Ireland

Annex II – Technical and Organizational Measures

As specified in Schedule C to this DPA

SCHEDULE F – UK Addendum Tables

Table 1: Parties

Start Date Effective Date of the Agreement Exporter [CLIENT NAME] Exporter Address [CLIENT BUSINESS ADDRESS] Exporter Contact Details [CLIENT CONTACT DETAILS] Exporter Role Controller Importer Black Duck Software, Inc. Importer Address 800 District Ave #101, Burlington, MA 01803 Importer Contact Details CPO, [email protected] Importer Role Controller for Software Services; Processor for Maintenance Services

Table 2: Selected SCCs, Modules and Selected Clauses

Addendum EU SCCs: The version of the approved EU SCCs included in this DPA

Modules:

Module 1 (Controller to Controller) for Software Services

Module 2 (Controller to Processor) for Maintenance Services

Clause 7 (docking clause): included Clause 11 (redress): excluded

Table 3: Appendix Information

This is a summary of the information set out in Annex I.A to II of the EU SCCs (see Schedules D and E of this DPA).

Annex 1(A): List of Parties: As detailed in Table 1 above

Annex 1(B): Description of Transfer:

For Software Services: See Annex I-B of Schedule D to the DPA

For Maintenance Services: See Annex I-B of Schedule E to the DPA

Annex 1(C): Competent Supervisory Authority: UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO)

Annex 2: Technical and Organizational Measures: See Schedule C to the DPA

Table 4: Ending the Addendum when the Approved SCCs Change

Neither party may end the Addendum as set out in Section 19 of the UK Addendum if the EU SCCs change.

SCHEDULE G – CCPA

The terms in this Schedule G applies to Personal Data Processed by Provider pursuant to providing Maintenance Services where such Processing is subject to the CCPA