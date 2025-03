Test Suite: O-RAN A1-EI Consumer Test Suite

Direction: Consumer

The O-RAN A1-EI Consumer Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing the robustness of O-RAN A1 enrichment information consumers. It attempts to discover bugs in tested implementations by sending them invalid, incorrect, and malformed JSON data. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.