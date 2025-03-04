BSS Application Part Plus (BSSAP+) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) protocol, which defines use of mobile resources when a mobile station supports both GSM circuit switched services and GSM packet switched services. It defines procedures used on the SGSN (Serving GPRS Support Node) and VLR (Visitors Location Register) for interoperability between circuit and packet switched services.
General Packet Radio Service (GPRS); Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN) - Visitors Location Register (VLR); Gs interface network service specification
General Packet Radio Service (GPRS); Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN) - Visitors Location Register (VLR); Gs interface layer 3 specification
Signalling connection control part formats and codes
Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)
Test suite acts as a VLR and delivers test cases to a SGSN.
Test suite acts as a SGSN and delivers test cases to a VLR.
