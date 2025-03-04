BSSAP Plus Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
BSSAP Plus Test Suite
Direction:
Both

BSS Application Part Plus (BSSAP+) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) protocol, which defines use of mobile resources when a mobile station supports both GSM circuit switched services and GSM packet switched services. It defines procedures used on the SGSN (Serving GPRS Support Node) and VLR (Visitors Location Register) for interoperability between circuit and packet switched services.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
3GPP TS 29.016 V14.0.0

General Packet Radio Service (GPRS); Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN) - Visitors Location Register (VLR); Gs interface network service specification

3GPP TS 29.018 V14.0.0

General Packet Radio Service (GPRS); Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN) - Visitors Location Register (VLR); Gs interface layer 3 specification

ITU Q.713 (03/01)

Signalling connection control part formats and codes

RFC4666

Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)

Tool-specific information

Tested interface
Specifications
Gs-interface (VLR-SGSN)

Test suite acts as a VLR and delivers test cases to a SGSN.

Gs-interface (SGSN-VLR)

Test suite acts as a SGSN and delivers test cases to a VLR.

Tested messages
Specifications
BSSAP PLUS ALERT ACK message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS ALERT REJECT message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS ALERT REQUEST message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS GPRS DETACH ACK message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS GPRS DETACH INDICATION message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS IMSI DETACH ACK message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS IMSI DETACH INDICATION message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS LOCATION UPDATE ACCEPT message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS LOCATION UPDATE REJECT message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS LOCATION UPDATE REQUEST message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS MS ACTIVITY INDICATION message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS MS UNREACHABLE message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS PAGING REJECT message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS PAGING REQUEST message

TS 29.018

BSSAP PLUS TMSI REALLOCATION COMPLETE message

TS 29.018

M3UA ASPUP Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPUP ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA NTFY Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC ACK Message

RFC4666

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
