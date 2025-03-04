Test Suite: BSSAP Plus Test Suite

Direction: Both

BSS Application Part Plus (BSSAP+) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) protocol, which defines use of mobile resources when a mobile station supports both GSM circuit switched services and GSM packet switched services. It defines procedures used on the SGSN (Serving GPRS Support Node) and VLR (Visitors Location Register) for interoperability between circuit and packet switched services.