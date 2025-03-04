Bluetooth LE Advertising Data Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth LE Advertising Data Test Suite
Direction:
Observer

Advertising protocol allows Bluetooth LE devices to communicate in a unidirectional connectionless manner using the Advertising events. The advertising protocol defines two roles: broadcaster and observer. The advertising protocol does not use any kind of acknowledgment mechanism and the data sent by broadcaster should be considered unreliable. Bluetooth LE Advertising Data Test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth LE implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2
Volume 3, Part C, Chapter 11: Advertising and Scan Response Data format
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, Revision v9
Part A, Chapter 1: Data types definitions and formats

Tool-specific information

Tested message elements
Specifications
Notes
Service UUID
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.1
Local Name
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.2
Flags
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.3
Manufacturer Specific Data
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.4
TX Power Level
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.5
Slave Connection Interval
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.9
Service Solicitation
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.10
Service Data
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.11
Appearance
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.12
Advertising Interval
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.15
LE Bluetooth Device Address
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.16
LE Role
Supplement to the Bluetooth Core Specification, v9, Part A, Ch 1.17

Unsupported features
Specification
Notes
Extended Advertising
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
