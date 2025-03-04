Test Suite: Bluetooth LE Advertising Data Test Suite

Direction: Observer

Advertising protocol allows Bluetooth LE devices to communicate in a unidirectional connectionless manner using the Advertising events. The advertising protocol defines two roles: broadcaster and observer. The advertising protocol does not use any kind of acknowledgment mechanism and the data sent by broadcaster should be considered unreliable. Bluetooth LE Advertising Data Test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth LE implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.