Media Player Name.
MCS
Read Media Player Name from Media Player Name characteristic.
Media Player Icon Url.
MCS
Read Media Player Icon Url from Media Player Icon Url characteristic.
Track Title.
MCS
Read Track Title from Track Title characteristic.
Track Position.
MCS
Change track position using Track Position characteristic.
Playback Speed.
MCS
Change playback speed using Playback Speed characteristic.
Playing Order.
MCS
Change playing order using Playing Order characteristic.
Media Control Point.
MCS
Interact with media player using Media Control Point characteristic.
Track Duration.
MCS
Read Track Duration from Track Duration characteristic.
Seeking Speed.
MCS
Read Seeking Speed from Seeking Speed characteristic.
Playing Orders Supported.
MCS
Read Playing Orders Supported from Playing Orders Supported characteristic.
Media State.
MCS
Read Media State from Media State characteristic.
Media Control Point Opcodes Supported.
MCS
Read Media Control Point Opcodes Supported from Media Control Point Opcodes Supported characteristic.
Content Control ID.
MCS
Read Content Control ID from Content Control ID characteristic.
Track Changed Notification.
MCS
Handle Track Changed notifications from Track Changed characteristic.