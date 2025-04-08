CC-Link IE TSN Test Suite

Priority
CC-Link IE TSN specification
Detection
CC-Link IE TSN specification
Both version 0 and version 1
TestData
CC-Link IE TSN specification
AcyclicData
CC-Link IE TSN specification
CyclicMs
CC-Link IE TSN specification
manageIeTsn-network-config-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-network-config-res
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-network-config-tslt-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-network-config-tslt-res
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-slave-config-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-slave-config-res
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-cyclic-config-main-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-cyclic-config-trn-subpayload-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-cyclic-config-rcv-subpayload-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-cyclic-config-rcv-src-info-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-notification-req
SLMP Protocol
Used in unexpected handler.
manageIeTsn-notification-res
SLMP Protocol
Used in unexpected handler.
DeviceConnection-ip-address-set-req-LMT
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
DeviceConnection-ip-address-set-res-LMT
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
manageIeTsn-master-config-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-master-config-res
SLMP Protocol
linkDeviceParam-write-link-device-param-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
linkDeviceParam-write-link-device-param-check-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
linkDeviceParam-write-link-device-param-check-resp-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
cyclicStartStop-stop-host-station-cyclic-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
cyclicStartStop-stop-other-station-cyclic-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
cyclicStartStop-start-other-station-cyclic-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
reservedStation-rsv-station-config-temporary-release-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
watchdogCounter-set-watchdog-counter-info-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
watchdogCounter-set-watchdog-counter-info-res
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
watchdogCounter-watchdog-counter-offset-config-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
Res-LMT-PDU
SLMP Protocol
Generic LMT response.
Req-LMT-PDU
SLMP Protocol
Generic LMT request.