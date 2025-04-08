CC-Link IE TSN Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
CC-Link IE TSN Test Suite
Direction:
Remote node

The CC-Link Open Automation Networks Family are a group of open industrial networks that enable devices from numerous manufacturers to communicate. They are used in a wide variety of industrial automation applications at the machine, cell and line levels

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
bap-c2011eng-001
Overview
bap-c2011eng-002
Physical Layer / Data Link Layer
bap-c2011eng-003
Application Layer Service
bap-c2011eng-004
Application Layer Protocol
bap-c2011eng-005
Communication Profile
bap-c2006eng-001-r
Seamless Message Protocol Specification (Overview)
Used for Init sequence and adding requested SLMP messages.
bap-c2006eng-003-q
Seamless Message Protocol Specification (Protocol)
Used for Init sequence and adding requested SLMP messages.

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Priority
CC-Link IE TSN specification
Detection
CC-Link IE TSN specification
Both version 0 and version 1
TestData
CC-Link IE TSN specification
AcyclicData
CC-Link IE TSN specification
CyclicMs
CC-Link IE TSN specification
manageIeTsn-network-config-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-network-config-res
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-network-config-tslt-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-network-config-tslt-res
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-slave-config-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-slave-config-res
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-cyclic-config-main-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-cyclic-config-trn-subpayload-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-cyclic-config-rcv-subpayload-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-cyclic-config-rcv-src-info-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-notification-req
SLMP Protocol
Used in unexpected handler.
manageIeTsn-notification-res
SLMP Protocol
Used in unexpected handler.
DeviceConnection-ip-address-set-req-LMT
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
DeviceConnection-ip-address-set-res-LMT
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
manageIeTsn-master-config-req
SLMP Protocol
manageIeTsn-master-config-res
SLMP Protocol
linkDeviceParam-write-link-device-param-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
linkDeviceParam-write-link-device-param-check-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
linkDeviceParam-write-link-device-param-check-resp-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
cyclicStartStop-stop-host-station-cyclic-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
cyclicStartStop-stop-other-station-cyclic-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
cyclicStartStop-start-other-station-cyclic-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
reservedStation-rsv-station-config-temporary-release-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
watchdogCounter-set-watchdog-counter-info-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
watchdogCounter-set-watchdog-counter-info-res
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
watchdogCounter-watchdog-counter-offset-config-req
SLMP Protocol
Added testable message but not used in any built-in sequences.
Res-LMT-PDU
SLMP Protocol
Generic LMT response.
Req-LMT-PDU
SLMP Protocol
Generic LMT request.
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
