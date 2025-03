Test Suite: DNP3 Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

DNP3 Client Test Suite can be used to test the robustness, security and reliability of DNP3 implementations. It discovers faults in a target software by feeding it with invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. The DNP3 Client Test Suite can load a PCAP file to create a custom DNP3 sequence to match the System Under Test. Loading the PCAP file into the suite greatly improves the testing coverage of the DNP3 Client Test Suite.