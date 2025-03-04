E1AP Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
E1AP Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

E1 Application protocol (E1AP) provides the signalling service between the gNB-CU-CP and the gNB-CU-UP of a gNB within an NG-RAN, or between the gNB-CU-CP and the gNB-CU-UP of an en-gNB within an E-UTRAN. The services provided by the E1AP are divided to UE-associated and non UE-associated. The UE-associated services are related to one UE and the non UE-associated services are related to the E1 interface. The E1AP is transferred over SCTP. The E1AP protocol is defined in TS 38.463. The E1AP Server Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious gNB-CU-UP that sends exceptional messages to the tested entity which is gNB-CU-CP.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
3GPP TS 37.483
5G; NG-RAN; E1 Application Protocol (E1AP)
Supported release 18.0.0

Tool-specific information

Tested interface
Notes
E1

Test suite acts as gNB-CU-CP to test gNB-CU-UP

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Reset Acknowledge
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.1
Error Indication
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.2
GNB-CU-UP E1 Setup Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.3
GNB-CU-UP Configuration Update Acknowledge
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.5
GNB-CU-CP Configuration Update
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.6
E1 Release Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.7
Resource Status Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.9
Bearer Context Setup Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.1
Bearer Context Modification Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.2
Bearer Context Modification Confirm
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.3
Bearer Context Release Command
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.4
GNB-CU-CP Measurement Results Information
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.13
Trace Start
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.4.1
Deactivate Trace
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.4.2
IAB UP TNL Address Update
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.5.1
IAB PSK Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.5.2
BC Bearer Context Setup Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.1
BC Bearer Context Modification Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.2
BC Bearer Context Modification Confirm
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.3
BC Bearer Context Release Command
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.4
MC Bearer Context Setup Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.1
MC Bearer Context Modification Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.2
MC Bearer Context Modification Confirm
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.3
MC Bearer Context Release Command
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.4
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
