Test Suite: O-RAN E2AP Near-RT RIC Test Suite

Direction: Both

O-RAN E2AP Near-RT RIC Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed to test the robustness and security of termination of the E2 interface on Near-RT RIC. The test suite has been designed to act as a malicious E2 Node that sends invalid, incorrect and malformed messages as defined in the E2AP specification. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.