FTP Client Data Sheet
Test Suite:
FTP Client
Direction:
Client

File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a network protocol that can be used for transferring or manipulating files over a computer network. This test suite can be used to test FTP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC765

File transfer protocol (FTP) Mail extension

RFC775

Directory oriented FTP commands

RFC959

File transfer protocol (FTP)

RFC2389

Feature negotiation mechanism for the File Transfer Protocol

RFC2428

FTP Extensions for IPv6 and NATs

RFC2640

Internationalization of the File Transfer Protocol

RFC3659

Extensions to FTP

RFC4217

Securing FTP with TLS

Tool-specific information

Commands implemented
Notes
Specifications
MLFL
Mail-file
RFC765
MAIL
Mail
RFC765
MSND
Mail-terminal
RFC765
MSOM
Mail-terminal-or-box
RFC765
MSAM
Mail-terminal-and-box
RFC765
MRSQ
Recipient-scheme
RFC765
MRCP
Mail-recipient
RFC765
XCUP
Change directory up
RFC775
XMKD
Make directory
RFC775
XPWD
Print working directory
RFC775
XRMD
Remove directory
RFC775
USER
Username
RFC959
PASS
Password
RFC959
ACCT
Account-information
RFC959
QUIT
Quit
RFC959
CWD
Change working directory
RFC959
CDUP
Change directory up
RFC959
SMNT
Structure mount
RFC959
REIN
Reinitialize
RFC959
PORT
Active-mode
RFC959
PASV
Passive-mode
RFC959
TYPE
Representation type
RFC959
STRU
File structure
RFC959
MODE
Transfer mode
RFC959
RETR
Retrieve
RFC959
STOR
Storage
RFC959
STOU
Storage unique
RFC959
APPE
Append
RFC959
ALLO
Allocate
RFC959
RNFR
Rename from
RFC959
RNTO
Rename to
RFC959
ABOR
Abort
RFC959
DELE
Delete
RFC959
RMD
Remove directory
RFC959
MKD
Make directory
RFC959
PWD
Print work directory
RFC959
LIST
List
RFC959
NLST
Name list
RFC959
SITE
Site parameters
RFC959
SYST
System info
RFC959
STAT
System status
RFC959
HELP
Command help
RFC959
NOOP
No-operation
RFC959
FEAT
Server features
RFC2389
OPTS
Command options
RFC2389
EPRT
Extended active mode
RFC2428
EPSV
Extended passive mode
RFC2428
LANG
Server language
RFC2640
MDTM
Modification time
RFC3659
SIZE
File size
RFC3659
REST
Restart
RFC3659
MLSD
Machine list directory
RFC3659
MLST
Machine list object
RFC3659

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP
RFC793
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved