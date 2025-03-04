Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) is a protocol used for tunneling protocols over IP. This test suite can be used to test GRE tunnel endpoints and tunneling for security flaws and robustness problems.
Used specifications
Specification
Title
Notes
RFC1701
Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE)
RFC2784
Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE)
RFC2890
Key and Sequence Number Extensions to GRE
RFC7637
NVGRE: Network Virtualization using Generic Routing Encapsulation
RFC3032
MPLS Label Stack Encoding
RFC4023
Encapsulating MPLS in IP or Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE)
RFC4797
Use of Provider Edge to Provider Edge (PE-PE) Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) or IP in BGP/MPLS IP Virtual Private Networks
RFC5036
LDP Specification
Several LDP extensions are supported
RFC791
Internet Protocol (tests for IPv4 datagram carried inside GRE packet)
RFC2460
Internet Protocol, Version 6 (IPv6) Specification (tests for IPv6 datagram carried inside GRE packet)
IEEE802.3
LAN/MAN CSMA/CD Access Method (tests for Ethernet Frame carried inside GRE packet)
3GPP TS 29.276
Optimized Handover Procedures and Protocols between E-UTRAN access and cdma2000 HRPD Access