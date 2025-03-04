IMAP4 Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
IMAP4 Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

IMAP4 Client Test Suite helps you eliminate security flaws from your email client implementations efficiently and cost-effectively. Proactive elimination of vulnerabilities results in significant cost savings in development and maintenance, producing more stable and dependable email systems that your end users can trust. Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) version 4 is a standard for fetching email messages from Internet mail servers. It is widely used by most email users in the Internet. Due to its ubiquitousness, the modern society has come to depend on email and the availability of email services. This places high requirements for the quality of email protocol implementations, so that services are not disrupted by malformed data and malicious attacks. IMAP4 Client Test Suite has been developed for testing IMAP version 4 client implementations for current and future security flaws and robustness problems. It is an automated black-box negative testing solution that combines unparalleled testing efficiency with a proven track record and superior technological design. The test suite can be used to test any IMAP4 client implementations.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC3501

INTERNET MESSAGE ACCESS PROTOCOL - VERSION 4rev1

RFC2087

IMAP4 QUOTA extension

RFC2177

IMAP4 IDLE Command

RFC2195

IMAP/POP AUTHorize Extension for Simple Challenge/Response

RFC2342

IMAP4 Namespace

RFC2971

IMAP4 ID extension

RFC3691

Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) UNSELECT command

RFC4314

IMAP4 Access Control List (ACL) Extension

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
APPEND message

RFC3501

AUTHENTICATE message

RFC3501

AUTHENTICATE CRAM-MD5 message

RFC2195

CAPABILITY message

RFC3501

CHECK message

RFC3501

CLOSE message

RFC3501

CREATE message

RFC3501

DELETE message

RFC3501

DELETEACL message

RFC4314

EXAMINE message

RFC3501

EXPUNGE message

RFC3501

GETACL message

RFC4314

GETQUOTA message

RFC2087

GETQUOTAROOT message

RFC2087

ID message

RFC2971

IDLE message

RFC2177

LIST message

RFC3501

LISTRIGHTS message

RFC4314

LOGIN message

RFC3501

LOGOUT message

RFC3501

LSUB message

RFC3501

MYRIGHTS message

RFC4314

NAMESPACE message

RFC2342

NOOP message

RFC3501

RENAME message

RFC3501

SELECT message

RFC3501

SETACL message

RFC4314

SETQUOTA message

RFC2087

STATUS message

RFC3501

SUBSCRIBE message

RFC3501

UNSELECT message

RFC3691

UNSUBSCRIBE message

RFC3501

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved