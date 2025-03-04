IMAP4 Client Test Suite helps you eliminate security flaws from your email client implementations efficiently and cost-effectively. Proactive elimination of vulnerabilities results in significant cost savings in development and maintenance, producing more stable and dependable email systems that your end users can trust. Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) version 4 is a standard for fetching email messages from Internet mail servers. It is widely used by most email users in the Internet. Due to its ubiquitousness, the modern society has come to depend on email and the availability of email services. This places high requirements for the quality of email protocol implementations, so that services are not disrupted by malformed data and malicious attacks. IMAP4 Client Test Suite has been developed for testing IMAP version 4 client implementations for current and future security flaws and robustness problems. It is an automated black-box negative testing solution that combines unparalleled testing efficiency with a proven track record and superior technological design. The test suite can be used to test any IMAP4 client implementations.
INTERNET MESSAGE ACCESS PROTOCOL - VERSION 4rev1
IMAP4 QUOTA extension
IMAP4 IDLE Command
IMAP/POP AUTHorize Extension for Simple Challenge/Response
IMAP4 Namespace
IMAP4 ID extension
Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) UNSELECT command
IMAP4 Access Control List (ACL) Extension
