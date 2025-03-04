Test Suite: IPsec Test Suite

Direction: Client or Server

Internet Protocol security (IPsec) is a protocol framework that offers methods for securing and authenticating the IP packets that are traversing through the Internet network. IPsec supports peer authentication, data origin authentication, data integrity and data confidentiality. This test suite can be used to test IPsec implementations for security flaws and robustness problems. This test suite cannot be used in IPv6 networks, instead IPv6 test suite is the suite that can be used to test IPv6 IPsec implementations.