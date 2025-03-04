RFC3038
VCID Notification over ATM link for LDP
RFC3212
Constraint-Based LSP Setup using LDP
RFC3270
Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Support of Differentiated Services
RFC3472
Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) Signaling Constraint-based Routed Label Distribution Protocol (CR-LDP) Extensions
RFC3475
Documentation of IANA assignments for Constraint-Based LSP setup using LDP (CR-LDP) Extensions for Automatic Switched Optical Network (ASON)
RFC3476
Documentation of IANA Assignments for Label Distribution Protocol (LDP), Resource ReSerVation Protocol (RSVP), and Resource ReSerVation Protocol-Traffic Engineering (RSVP-TE) Extensions for Optical UNI Signaling
RFC3479
Fault Tolerance for the Label Distribution Protocol (LDP)
RFC3480
Signalling Unnumbered Links in CR-LDP (Constraint-Routing Label Distribution Protocol)
RFC3988
Maximum Transmission Unit Signalling Extensions for the Label Distribution Protocol
RFC4606
Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) Extensions for Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) and Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) Control
RFC4762
Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS) Using Label Distribution Protocol (LDP) Signaling
RFC5036
LDP Specification
LDP main specification
RFC5918
Label Distribution Protocol (LDP) 'Typed Wildcard' Forward Equivalence Class (FEC)
RFC5919
Signaling LDP Label Advertisement Completion
RFC6073
Segmented Pseudowire
RFC6074
Provisioning, Auto-Discovery, and Signaling in Layer 2 Virtual Private Networks (L2VPNs)
RFC6388
Label Distribution Protocol Extensions for Point-to-Multipoint and Multipoint-to-Multipoint Label Switched Paths
RFC6391
Flow-Aware Transport of Pseudowires over an MPLS Packet Switched Network
RFC6575
Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) Mediation for IP Interworking of Layer 2 VPNs
RFC8077
Pseudowire Setup and Maintenance Using the Label Distribution Protocol (LDP)
Obsoletes RFC4447
RFC8338
Signaling Root-Initiated Point-to-Multipoint Pseudowires using LDP